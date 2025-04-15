Former Celtics Coach Fires Back at Boston's Biggest Criticism
The Boston Celtics are set to make another deep playoff run that they hope results in another title for their storied franchise. The Celtics have all the tools to be the last team standing, and not only that but the personnel that fits today's NBA playstyle.
The Celtics have adapted, and then some. It has worked to their benefit so far, but there are some who believe it is overkill. However, those within the organization have different feelings about that, including former Celtics assistant coach turned Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee.
Lee was with the Celtics assistant for one season, but he knows how Boston and head coach Joe Mazzulla operate. Those who do not agree with the Celtics' approach to their style of play simply don't get it.
Lee praised the way the Celtics play, saying there's a big misconception that many believe the Celtics just 'jack up threes.'
“There’s a science. There’s a method to their madness.”
Lee departed from the Celtics to take on the head coaching role with the Charlotte Hornets, signing a four-year deal in May. At 40 years old, he had earned a strong reputation as one of the NBA’s top assistant coaches.
He played a key role on Mazzulla’s staff last season in Boston and previously spent five years working under two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee, contributing to the Bucks' 2021 championship team.
Lee began his coaching journey at Bucknell in 2012, laying the foundation for a steady rise through the ranks.
The Celtics' dominance from beyond the arc has paid major dividends this season. They’ve established themselves as one of the most dangerous three-point shooting teams in league history—both in volume and efficiency.
Boston shattered multiple long-range records, including eclipsing the previous mark of 1,362 made threes set by the 2022–23 Warriors. They also set a new standard for three-pointers made per game, averaging 17.8—surpassing the 2020–21 Utah Jazz’s 16.7.
In terms of attempts, the Celtics redefined the modern perimeter game by launching an average of 48.2 threes per contest, outpacing the Houston Rockets' previous record of 45.4 attempts per game.
This Celtics squad is loaded with talent and capable of hurting opponents in a variety of ways. But when it comes down to their identity, it’s clear—the three-point shot remains the heartbeat of their offense.
