Jaylen Brown, Celtics Determined to Snap 50-Year Franchise Drought
The Boston Celtics are entering the postseason with a chance to be the first team to repeat as NBA Champions since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors. Many believe that Boston has a good chance to make it happen since they have such a strong team.
However, within this chase to repeat, the Celtics can also snap a long franchise drought. It has been over 50 years since Boston repeated as NBA Champions, something that star Jaylen Brown is well aware of.
“There is only a [small] amount of teams that have [repeated] in history and … it’s been over 50 years since the last time it’s been done [in Boston]. So that creates a desire and a hunger,” said Jaylen Brown. "A lot of times you’re going into series and they're going to be like, ‘The other team is going to be more hungry.’ I think it’s a lot harder to win two than it is to win one, if I'm not mistaken.
"So, I think we're chasing that. I think we're hungry about that. And I think we're going to go into some of these series [as] the hungrier team.”
Due to the Celtics being the reigning champions, other teams will be hunting them in the playoff series. It won't be easy for Boston to win again, but they have the tools needed to make things happen.
Veteran Al Horford also weighed in on the repeat chances for this team.
"I feel like we understand [the opportunity], but more than that, I’m really hungry for it,” said 38-year-old Al Horford. "I'm really driven. I really want this for our group and for the Celtics organization. It's one of those things that I'm just more excited, I feel like, this year than last year. So just very determined for us to get this done.”
Boston is in a great spot, but they can't rest on their laurels. This team will need to come together completely if they want to raise another banner in the TD Garden rafters.
