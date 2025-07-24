Celtics Cut NBA Champion Guard in Surprise Roster Move
The Boston Celtics announced they waived guard JD Davison on Thursday.
The Celtics picked up the guard's $2.3 million non-guaranteed team option for this season in late June, so their release will not impact their cap next season.
With Davison off their books, the Celtics are back under the second apron, meaning they have more room to make trades and signings. They now have 14 players on their roster.
Davison, 22, has spent all of his career so far with the Celtics, and won the 2024 NBA Championship with them.
The Celtics drafted him in 2021 with the No. 53 overall pick in the NBA Draft. He didn't feature for the Celtics in this season's NBA Summer League.
He has played just 36 games in three years, and now has the opportunity to test free agency before training camps begin. The young guard was never a favorite to make the Celtics' roster given their tight financial situation and their depth as far as guards go.
During his Celtics career, Davison averaged 5.5 minutes per game, as well as 1.9 points, 0.9 assists and 0.9 rebounds per contest.
Davison was a monster for the Celtics' G League affiliate, averaging 25.1 points on nearly 50 percent shooting in 2024-25 and won NBA G League MVP. He also averaged 7.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds with Maine.
Davison also played a fair amount of games in the G League in 2023-24 and 2022-23, averaging 20.8 points and 12.5 points, respectively.
While no moves appear imminent, the Celtics have been linked to Ben Simmons, who's expected to make a decision by next week.
