Former Celtics Rival Posts Major Diss Toward Larry Bird
A former Boston Celtics rival has posted what looks to be a major diss toward three-time Boston champion small forward Larry Bird.
In light of the ongoing HBO Boston documentary "Celtics City," a lot of former Boston greats and rivals alike have been reminiscing about legendary Celtics of lore.
Hall of Fame former Philadelphia 76ers superstar small forward Julius Erving had plenty of run-ins with Bird during the seasons their two clubs faced each other in the regular season and playoffs.
Bird, a 12-time All-Star, faced off against Irving's 76ers four times during the playoffs prior to the latter's retirement. They split those series, 2-2. Armed with Erving and Moses Malone, Philadelphia won the 1983 championship, still its last title.
On Erving's Instagram account, the 6-foot-7 "Dr. J" posted a photo of him shooting a presumably successful paint floater against a backtracking Bird, plus Hall of Fame Celtics big man Dave Cowens and 1981 NBA Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell.
Erving captions the image, "A moment to remember," crediting Sports Illustrated's Walter Iooss Jr. for the photograph.
Irving, a high-flying superstar swingman in his day, was an All-Star during all 16 of his ABA and NBA seasons, a seven-time All-NBA honoree with Philadelphia and a five-time All-ABA honoree with the Virginia Squires and New York Nets. He won ABA MVP honors four times in the 1970s, and MVP honors once with the 76ers.
The University of Massachusetts product logged career regular season averages of 24.2 points on 50.6 percent shooting from the floor and 77.7 percent shooting from the free throw line, 8.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists a night.
Bird, meanwhile, a 6-foot-9 Indiana State product, was a 10-time All-NBA honoree, a three-time league MVP, a two-time Finals MVP and a three-time All-Defensive Teamer across his 897 regular season contests with Boston. He averaged 24.3 points on .496/.376/.886 shooting splits, 10.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists during the regular season.
