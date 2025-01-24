Former Celtics Star Could Be Buyout Candidate After Trade Deadline
Would the Boston Celtics be open to a reunion with a former key role player, should he ultimately be waived from his current team?
More Celtics: 3 Bold Celtics Player Trades to Shake Up Boston
Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, former 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon seems likely to be offloaded by his current club, the lowly Washington Wizards. Whether that happens through a trade or a buyout remains to be seen.
"The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year won't be with Washington for too much longer, as it's expected that the two sides will part ways either by trade or a buyout, sources said," Siegel writes.
He played at a near-All-Star level with the Indiana Pacers before being waylaid by injuries. Brogdon was acquired by Boston the year after the Celtics' fruitless run to the 2022 NBA Finals.
That summer, the Celtics brought in Brogdon by shipping out a 2023 future first round draft selection, plus swingman Aaron Nesmith, center Daniel Theis, shooting guard Nik Stauskas, power forward Malik Fitts, and power forward Juwan Morgan.
More Celtics: Boston Anticipated to Trade for All-Rookie Center
Brogdon enjoyed a productive run with Boston in 2022-23, earning Sixth Man of the Year honors for his trouble. In his healthiest season since his 2016-17 rookie year (Brogdon played 67 games for the 57-25 Celtics in their first year under head coach Joe Mazzulla), he averaged 14.9 points on .484/.412/.819 shooting splits, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.7 steals. He's also great at ball control.
The 6-foot-4 Virginia product, 32, has been well-traveled ever since. He spent just one year with the Portland Trail Blazers, and his expiring $22.5 million deal was promptly traded in the summer as the key salary piece headed to the Washington Wizards in exchange for young forward Deni Avdija.
For the lowly 6-37 Wizards — possessors of the league's worst record (and losers of 12 straight), and thus possessors of the NBA's best shot at the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft — Brogdon is an unnecessary fit. But he still should have value somewhere in the league, as a supplemental playmaker and scorer off the bench capable of at least adequately defending either guard position.
This year with Washington, Brogdon is averaging 13.8 points while slashing .443/.313/.886, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.6 steals per bout. A reunion with the Celtics could make some sense — it'd give him an opportunity to rehab his free agent value for this summer while on a proven winner, and he could chase his first championship while adding some ballhandling off the bench.
More Celtics:
Steph Curry Comments on Celtics' Post-Championship Struggles
Celtics Reveal Surprising Full Injury Report for Showdown vs Lakers
For all the latest news and notes on the reigning champs, stay tuned to Celtics On SI.