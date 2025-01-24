Former Celtics Star Could Be Buyout Candidate After Trade Deadline

Malcolm Brogdon is so underrated…



•NBA Sixth Man of the Year (2023)

•NBA Rookie of the Year (2017)

•NBA All-Rookie First Team (2017)

•50–40–90 club (2019)



Mike Miller is the only other player in NBA history to win both a Rookie of the Year award and a Sixth Man of the Year… pic.twitter.com/p1VgoYL6Bx