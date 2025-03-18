Former Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Open to Reunion With Team
Former Boston Celtics star guard Isaiah Thomas said he would be open to a return to the team.
NBA sportswriter Alex Kennedy shared.
Thomas said he doesn't hold any grudges and would love to return to the place where he earned two All-Star selections.
“I hold no grudges, and they know that. I have genuine love for the city of Boston. If that were to happen, I’d love to be part of what they have going on. You never know… Time has passed.”
Thomas spent two-plus seasons with the Celtics and played arguably his best basketball in Boston. In the green and white, Thomas averaged 24.7 points per game, 6.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three in 179 games and 32.2 minutes of action.
The 36-year-old not only earned two All-Star selections but also finished in the top five in MVP voting in the 2016-17 season and made second-team All-NBA in the same season.
He led the Celtics to an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2017 before they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. Thomas was a beloved figure in Boston before they traded him in the summer of 2017.
Thomas, along with Jae Crowder, Ante Žižić, and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick, were traded to the Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving.
After his stint in Boston, Thomas was not the same player as he dealt with a hip issue that almost ruined the Irving trade. Nonetheless, the trade went through, and while Thomas was good enough the next season, he was not the same player.
Thomas jumped around from team to team following the 2018 season. He last played for the Phoenix Suns in 2024, signing a 10-day deal in March.
While Thomas has shown he is still a productive basketball player, a reunion to Boston is unlikely. The Celtics are still among one of the best teams in the league, if not the best.
They are within the top five in net rating, offensive rating, and defensive rating. The Celtics are loaded from top to bottom, and there may be no room for Thomas in the rotation.
Whether he comes back or not, Thomas will always have love for Boston and the Celtics.
