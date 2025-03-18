Stephen A Smith Makes Clear Choice Between Celtics, Cavaliers in Eastern Conference
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best team in the Eastern Conference for the entire season. What they have done this year has been unexpected, but it's a pattern of success at this point.
Boston has been the second-best team in the East all year. They also haven't been nearly as healthy as the Cavs have been this season, which is part of the reasons they believe they are behind the Cavaliers in the standings.
The Celtics are still one of the scariest teams in the NBA when their entire starting lineup is able to play. Unfortunately for them, they haven't been able to see that on the court very often.
Boston's top priority for the remainder of the season will be to keep their guys healthy. That would make them one of the favorites to win it all.
ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith has made his decision on who he thinks the best team in the East is. He is all in on the Boston Celtics being better than Cleveland.
"I think it's the Boston Celtics because they're the reigning, defending NBA champions. They've been there before. You know what Jayson Tatum can do, you know what Jaylen Brown can do. You saw Porzingis miss most of the season, then show up in the Finals and play lights out."
It's clear that Smith values the experience that the Celtics had in the playoffs last year. They have played in the biggest games possible, while the Cavs have not.
Boston needs Porzingis in order to give them the best chance to come out of the Eastern Conference. He elevates their ceiling to being an elite team instead of just a great team, and that's the key to beating everyone else in the East this year.
The Celtics' health is the wildcard for the entire NBA playoffs. If they are able to stay healthy for the entirety of the playoffs, they have a real shot to be the first team to repeat as champions in about a decade.
