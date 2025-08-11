Former Celtics Wing Signs With Rising East Rival
Former Boston Celtics forward Javonte Green has found a new home.
More news: Celtics Legend Doesn't Believe in Jaylen Brown's Ability to Lead Boston
Green, who spent the first two years of his career in Boston, has signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via X.
Green, 32, split his time last season between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Virginia native will join his fifth team in his career.
More news: Celtics Linked to Trade With Lakers for $45 Million Sharpshooter
The veteran forward entered the league in 2019. After going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, Green spent the next four seasons of his professional career playing overseas.
Green played for three different teams overseas, including the Marín Peixegalego of the Spanish third division, LEB Plata, Pallacanestro Trieste of the Italian second division, Serie A2 Basket and ratiopharm Ulm of the Basketball Bundesliga.
After the 2018-19 season overseas, Green was invited by the Boston Celtics to play on their NBA Summer League team. He was fantastic in his outing, averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals.
Following Summer League, Green signed a two-way deal with the squad and made the final roster prior to the start of the season.
In two seasons in Boston, Green averaged 3.7 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.6 steals while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from three in 73 games and 11.1 minutes of action.
During the 2021 NBA trade deadline, the Celtics traded Green to the Chicago Bulls. It was a three-team trade that included the Washington Wizards.
Green spent the next four seasons in Chicago. He put up his best numbers in the Windy City, averaging 6.4 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc in 122 games and 19.3 minutes of action.
The forward has played some vital roles for teams he's been on, and he'll look to do the same for the up-and-coming Pistons.
Detroit is coming off a stellar season that saw them play in their first playoff game in half a decade and saw them win their first playoff game since 2008.
The Pistons and Celtics could be two teams jockeying for playoff positioning this upcoming season.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.