Full Playoff Breakdown for Celtics vs Magic Series
The Boston Celtics will open their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic, marking their first postseason meeting since 2010.
The two teams faced off in back-to-back years over a decade ago—Orlando won the 2009 series in seven games, while Boston got the upper hand in 2010 on its way to the NBA Finals. Fast-forward to this season, and the Celtics and Magic met three times, with Orlando winning two of those matchups.
However, it’s worth noting that Jayson Tatum didn’t suit up in either of Boston’s losses, meaning the Celtics' star hasn’t lost to the Magic this year.
Boston enters the series as the clear favorite, but it would be a mistake to assume they can coast past Orlando. The Magic have quietly become one of the better defensive units in the league, finishing the regular season ranked No. 1 in defensive rating.
Their size and length in the frontcourt—led by Wendell Carter Jr., Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner—give them a physical edge that could disrupt the Celtics’ offensive rhythm.
For Boston, the key is to stick to what they’ve done best all season—dominate from beyond the arc. They led the league in both three-pointers attempted and made for the second consecutive year, and their ability to stretch the floor has been the driving force behind their success.
They should be in great shape if they can continue to control games from the perimeter.
Still, there are areas of concern. Outside of Kristaps Porzingis, Boston doesn’t boast much traditional size in the frontcourt. Against a big and physical Magic team, that could present challenges, especially when it comes to protecting the paint and securing rebounds.
Pace will also play a role in this matchup. Neither team likes to play particularly fast—Boston ranks 29th in pace, while Orlando sits at 30th—so whoever controls the tempo could gain a major advantage.
For the Magic, the formula for success is a bit more complicated. They’ll need their young stars, especially Banchero and Wagner, to rise to the occasion.
Beyond that, their late-game execution must improve. Orlando has struggled in the clutch this season, ranking near the bottom of the league in points, field goal percentage, and three-point shooting during crunch time. That kind of inefficiency won’t fly in a playoff series against a veteran Celtics squad.
If Boston stays locked in and doesn’t overlook the Magic, they should be able to handle business. But Orlando’s defense and physicality will make it far from a cakewalk.
More Celtics: Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Reveals Injury Advice He Gave to Jaylen Brown
'Now We're Competing,' Paolo Banchero Throws Friendship With Celtics' Jayson Tatum Aside
Celtics First Round Series Set, Will Face Off Against Magic
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.