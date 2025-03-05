Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs Blazers? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are sitting at 43-18 which is good for the No. 2 seed in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.
As they look ahead to Wednesday evening's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, a few key pieces have found themselves on the injury report.
Coming off a Sunday afternoon win against the Denver Nuggets, Jaylen Brown led the way with 22 points, eight assists, two blocks, and two steals. Jayson Tatum had an off shooting day with his 4-15 line from the field, but added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Unfortunately for Wednesday's matchup, both stars have found themselves on the injury report hours before the game.
Brown is listed as questionable with a Non-Covid illness.
This is a significant blow potentially as Brown is in the midst of an incredibly well-rounded season. His 23.2 points and six rebounds per game are both up from last season, as his 4.7 assists average is the most of his career.
In his 14 games against Portland in his career, Brown averages 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists and would be a major part of stopping the young Trail Blazers squad.
Luckily for Celtics fans, Brown will be suiting up and playing in this evening's contest.
The Trail Blazers have won five of their last six games, only losing to the team with the No. 1 record in the NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers, in an overtime battle.
Portland is eyeing a chance at the Play-In tournament as they are four games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.
The Celtics, on the other hand, are looking to to overtake Cleveland for the No. 1 spot in the East in their final 21 games of the regular season. Boston are eight games out of the top spot and will do everything in their power to get there.
