Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs Grizzlies? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Status
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for their 75th game of the season. With eight games left, including this one, it will be pivotal for Boston to close the season strong and head into the playoffs on the right note.
The Celtics are doing just that as the calendar soon flips to April. Boston has won 13 of their last 14 games and is rolling. They will look to continue their winning ways on Monday and tie the season series on the Grizzlies at one game a piece.
While that is the case, the Celtics will need to get the job done without their star guard, Jaylen Brown. Brown appeared on the injury report due to right knee posterior impingement and has been ruled out.
Brown will miss his 16th game of the season.
Brown was last on the court on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. The 28-year-old recorded 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, two rebounds, and four assists in 30 minutes of action.
In the season, Brown has been vital for the C's, averaging 22.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from three in 59 games and 34.9 minutes of action.
The Celtics come into this matchup as road favorites with a -5.5 spread.
Boston has been dominant away from home, posting an impressive 31-7 record. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have held their own on their home court, going 25-12.
The Celtics operate like a well-oiled machine, spearheaded by their star forward, Jayson Tatum. While Brown is crucial to the team’s success, Tatum remains a key driving force. Together, they have solidified their place as one of the league’s most formidable duos.
Boston has been on fire over its last 10 games, going 9-1 while averaging 116.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.7 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game, shooting 47.1 percent from the field. During this stretch, they have held their opponents to an average of 104.9 points per game.
