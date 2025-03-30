NBA Insider Hints at Possible Trades Involving Two Celtics Stars
The Boston Celtics have one of the most expensive rosters in the league. That has allowed them to assemble perhaps the best starting lineup in the NBA.
That starting lineup is a big reason why the Celtics were able to win the title last year. They leaned on the depth that they had in the starting lineup to deal with the fact that Kristaps Porzingis was injured for most of the playoffs.
Porzingis is part of the reason why the roster is so expensive. He is making a lot of money, and a new owner is part of the organization now.
The Celtics have some tough decisions to make now that Bill Chisholm owns the team. Their luxury tax bill is going to be very expensive, so some players might not be back on the team next year.
One NBA insider believes that two players are in danger of being traded this offseason to help alleviate that tax bill. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line believes that both Porzingis and Jrue Holiday could be names to watch this offseason.
Holiday and Porzingis are two of the most expensive guys on the roster who are the least reliable. Porzingis is always hurt, and Holiday has had some injury problems himself.
Neither of them is considered part of the core of the team that has to be on the court for them to win a title. As long as they have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown out there together, they feel good about their chances to win a title.
Trading these two players makes the most sense if they are trying to cut their expenses. They have to keep Tatum, Brown, and Derrick White on the team.
Boston might not trade both of these players. They might only trade one. Or, if Chisholm decides that he's okay with paying a hefty tax bill, they could decide to keep them.
So far this season, Porzingis is averaging 19.7 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per game. Holiday is averaging 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
