Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs. Heat? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Status
The Boston Celtics are trying to make sure that they are healthy when the playoffs roll around. They are locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, so health is all they are worried about.
Kristaps Porzingis has been healthy for the last couple of weeks, so that's good news. He is their most injury-prone player, as evidenced by the fact that he almost missed the entire playoffs last season.
Boston has to protect against their other key guys getting hurt. That includes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Those are the two most important players on the team.
Read more: Former NBA Champion Doubts Celtics' Playoff Chances Due to Major Issue
The Celtics are taking on the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, and they have a few guys on the injury report. One of them is Jaylen Brown.
Brown has been dealing with a nagging knee injury. It's something that he has had to deal with for most of the season.
While Brown has been able to manage it so far, he is on the injury report ahead of this game against the Heat. He is listed as questionable due to right knee posterior impingement. He will play in this game.
The Celtics will sit Brown for as many games down the stretch as needed so that his knee is good to go for the playoffs. They need him to be at his best because the East is much better than it was a year ago when Boston didn't have much trouble making the Finals.
More Celtics news: Celtics’ Derrick White Reveals How Draymond Green 'Changed His Life' After 2022 Finals Loss
Boston feels that they are the best team in the NBA when they are fully healthy. There just haven't been many games this season that they have been fully healthy this year.
Brown has been playing some great basketball this season as he continues to try to earn more respect nationally. Unfortunately, he has missed five of the last ten games because of this knee issue.
So far this season, Brown is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He is shooting 46 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Boston Celtics news: Derrick White Set Special Celtics Franchise Record in Grizzlies Game
Former All-Star Claims Celtics Legend Was Tougher to Defend Than Michael Jordan, Kobe
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.