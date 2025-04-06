Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs. Wizards? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Status
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the league. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and will be locked into that during the playoffs.
That means that the Celtics don't have much to play for in the last handful of games except to keep their momentum going. They have one of the best starting lineups in the league, so they feel good when everyone is healthy.
Unfortunately, not everyone in their starting lineup is healthy. Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a knee issue for most of the season.
Brown has been trying to deal with the injury as best as he can but has acknowledged that the injury might not be able to be healed with rest. He has been fighting through pain to play games.
Now, the Celtics take on one of the worst teams in the NBA. The Washington Wizards have been trying to lose games on purpose so that they have a better chance to land Cooper Flagg.
Ahead of the matchup against the Wizards, Brown is listed as questionable due to right knee posterior impingement. He will play in this game.
The Celtics need to be careful with his minutes for the rest of the regular season. They likely won't truly need him to be at his best until the second round, but they still want him healthy.
Brown likes to play as many games as possible. He will fight through pain if that means playing in a game, whether it's the regular season or not.
Brown is one of the best players in the NBA when he is healthy. The Celtics will need him if they expect to make it out of the Eastern Conference as they did a year ago.
It wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out some of the last few games of the regular season so that he can be as fresh as possible for the postseason.
So far this season, Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He is shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three.
