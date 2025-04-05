Shaquille O'Neal Praises Celtics' Jayson Tatum While Ripping 'Soft' NBA
The NBA has changed a lot in the last 20 years. There are players who have been taking much better care of their bodies, which has allowed them to play at a higher level for longer.
Players like LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook have played at a very high level for a long time. They are a byproduct of what the league has become. A lot of the former players believe it's because the league has become soft.
Shaquille O'Neal is one of those players. He believes the reason why players can play so long now is because the physicality has been toned down in the NBA.
He is not effusive in the praise he gives current players. He doesn't think that a lot of of them can play in this era, let alone any era.
O'Neal did give praise to current Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum. He believes that Tatum can play and he is a fan of what he does.
Tatum is one of the very few modern players that O'Neal talks about being able to play at a great level. He was right to put Tatum in that group.
Tatum is one of the best players in the NBA. His strong play is one of the reasons why the Celtics were able to win the NBA championship a year ago.
The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA because of what Tatum brings to the table. He's one of the best scorers in the league and he's pretty solid on defense.
While O'Neal probably hates on current NBA players a little too much, that shows just how great Tatum is because of the fact that he gives praise to Tatum when he won't give it to others.
Tatum is trying to help the Celtics become the first repeat champions in the NBA in a about a decade since the Warriors did it.
So far this season, Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He is shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
