Celtics New NBA Single-Season Record Bodes Well for Playoff Push
The Boston Celtics have tried something different this season. They are a team that has relied a lot on their 3-point shooting more than they have in the past.
Instead of relying on a lot of two-point shots, the Celtics have decided to launch threes. In fact, they launch more threes than anyone in the NBA, and by a pretty good marking.
On the season, the Celtics shoot over 48 3-point shots a game. They think that shooting that many threes will give them a mathematical advantage in most of the games that they play.
Read more: Celtics Star Jayson Tatum is Making a Strong Push for MVP
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two of the players who lead the Celtics. They are the two players who love to shoot threes, especially Tatum.
As a team, the Celtics have not only shot more threes than anyone this season, but they have now also made more threes. In fact, they have now set an NBA record for most 3-point shots made in a single season.
Boston thinks that shooting the number of threes that they have launched gives them an advantage over other teams that they play. Their starting lineup is designed to play five out, so every player can shoot threes on the court.
Of course, shooting them and making them are two different things. The Celtics have been good enough that they are able to make the open 3-point shots that they generate.
The Celtics are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference standings, so their philosophy has clearly worked to this point. They have been a team that has played really good basketball even without their full starting lineup available.
More Celtics news: Shaquille O'Neal Praises Celtics' Jayson Tatum While Ripping 'Soft' NBA
This record bodes well for them in the playoffs. They are equipped to stay with any team that they face in the playoffs because of how well they shoot the ball.
It will be very tough for teams to keep the Celtics from outscoring them when they are making threes at this clip. They have to hope that Boston is having an off night in order to beat them, especially in a seven-game series.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Offers Concerning Update on Knee Injury
Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard Signs Major New Shoe Deal
For more news and notes on Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.