Celtics Star Jayson Tatum is Making a Strong Push for MVP
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA. After winning the NBA title a year ago, that was expected. They brought back essentially the same roster that they had last season.
Even though the entire starting lineup is deserving of praise, this is still a star-driven team. That means that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are leading the Celtics through the year.
Tatum has already established himself as one of the best players in the NBA. Despite the stats that he puts up, it still doesn't seem like he gets the respect he deserves nationally.
Tatum is putting up numbers that are forcing the rest of the NBA to pay attention to him. He is making a late case to be considered for the NBA MVP.
Tatum is leading his team in almost every statistical category, and the Celtics are one of the best teams in the league. Usually, this is an award that goes to the best guy on the best team.
Why shouldn't Tatum get more consideration? He's someone who leads the defending NBA champions in all of these categories and has them in the second spot in the Eastern Conference.
Boston is still considered one of the favorites to win the title. If they do, they would be the first team in almost a decade to repeat as champs, a feat that should be celebrated.
Tatum is the biggest reason why Boston should be considered the favorite to come out of the East. As long as Tatum is healthy, they have a strong chance to do that.
Tatum is doing just as much as some of the other MVP candidates, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. Tatum is arguably doing more for the Celtics than either one of those players are doing for their respective teams.
So far this season, Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He is shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from behind the 3-point arc.
