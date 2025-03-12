Is Jayson Tatum Playing? Celtics Release Injury Report vs Thunder
The Boston Celtics will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first and only time in the regular season. The Celtics will look to tie the season series against the Thunder after dropping the game between the two in early January.
The Celtics will seek their 48th win in the process and extend their winning streak to six. However, it will be a tough battle as they'll face arguably the best team in the league and the Western Conference.
Boston has what it takes to beat the Thunder even without their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum. Tatum landed on the injury report prior to the game due to a knee issue. He was listed as questionable.
While Tatum was listed as questionable ahead of the game, the Celtics have upgraded him to active and will start for Boston.
Tatum will play after missing Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. He will play in his 61st game of the season.
The Boston superstar has been incredible for the team this season. Tatum leads the Celtics, sitting as the No. 2 seed in the East, while averaging 27.2 points per game, 8.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three in 36.5 minutes of action.
The last time Tatum was on the court, he was fantastic against the Lakers. He recorded 40 points on 12-of-28 shooting from the field,m 12 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 45 minutes of action.
The Celtics are favorites in this matchup with a -2.5 spread.
Oklahoma City hits the road against Boston, looking to start a new win streak after suffering a loss on Monday to the Nuggets.
The Celtics are 23-11 in home games. Boston is sixth in the league, averaging 116.9 points, and is shooting 46.2 percent from the field.
The Thunder are 24-7 on the road. Oklahoma City ranks sixth in the league, averaging 14.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.7 percent from deep. Thunder guard Isaiah Joe leads the team, averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range.
Both teams are 8-2 in their last 10 games.
More Celtics: Celtics Legend Cedric Maxwell Doesn’t Hold Back on Kristaps Porzingis Missing Games
Thunder Will Face Celtics Without Their Star Player
Isiah Thomas Gets Brutally Honest About Decision to Not Appear in New Celtics Documentary
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.