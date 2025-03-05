Is Jayson Tatum Playing vs Blazers? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are trying to hang on to the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They are now a whopping eight games behind the Cavaliers for the top seed.
They know they won't be catching Cleveland, but they now hold just a three-game lead over the Knicks for the second spot in the East. Their main goal should be to make sure that they hold onto that spot.
In order to do that, the Celtics have to make sure that they are able to stay healthy. They have had some issues staying healthy throughout the season, but they are deep enough to be able to deal with it.
Heading into their game against the Trail Blazers, their best player is on the injury report. He has been one of the few Celtics who has been mostly healthy this season.
Tatum is listed as questionable with right shoulder impingement. He has been ruled out for the contest against the Blazers.
Boston is playing a Portland team that is pretty hot. The Trail Blazers have won five of their last six games. They are still trying to make the playoffs themselves.
The Celtics are trying to make sure that they fix the issues that they have with their own team after blowing a 25-3 lead to the Cavs last week. It was a game they never should've lost.
Tatum isn't the only player who is on the injury report for this game, either. There are a few guys who are going to need to step up.
Tatum continues to be the best player on the team. His health is the most important thing for the team at the end of the year.
In his career, Tatum has been extremely durable. It's just another thing that he doesn't seem to get enough credit for on his resume.
Tatum has played in more than 73 games in five of the seven full seasons he's had so far. He's on pace to do that again this year, too. He's never played fewer than 64 games, and that was during the COVID season.
So far this season, Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
