Is Jayson Tatum Playing vs Nets? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth and final time this season. The Celtics will search for their 50th win of the season and sweep the Nets in the season series.
Boston is coming off a thriller against these Nets on Saturday, winning 115-113. That contest saw Kristaps Porzingis return after an eight-game absence.
The Celtics appear to be getting whole again, as we are less than a month away from the start of the playoffs. Health will be vital if the Celtics want any shot at repeating. However, for tonight, they will be missing their star forward, Jayson Tatum.
Tatum, who appeared on the injury report due to a knee issue, has been ruled out. The 27-year-old will miss his sixth game of the season.
As the playoffs draw closer, maintenance days could be more often on the table for Tatum. While he is out for this matchup, he will have plenty of time to rest, as the Celtics will be off until Friday against the Utah Jazz.
The last time Tatum was on the court was Saturday against the Nets. In that contest, he teased a triple-double, recording 30 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, and eight assists over 36 minutes.
Tatum has averaged 27.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 3.5 three-pointers in 37.7 minutes across 11 games since the All-Star break.
In the season, Tatum is averaging 27.1 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three in 36.6 minutes of action.
The five-time All-Star has also been stellar in his career against the Nets, averaging 24.4 points per game and shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 46.1 percent true shooting.
The Celtics are heavy favorites in this matchup with a -13.5 spread.
The Celtics are 12-2 against division opponents. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference, scoring 116.6 points while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.
The Nets are 13-30 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn gives up 111.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.
