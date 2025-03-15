Is Jayson Tatum Playing vs Nets? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will take on the Brooklyn Nets in the second night of a back-to-back. The Celtics will look to secure their 49th win of the season and move to 3-0 over the lowly Nets this season.
The Celtics have a great chance to do that; however, they may be a depleted bunch for this contest. They have a long list of players on the inure report, including their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum.
However, the Celtics will have their superstar forward available for this matchup. The Celtics have upgraded Tatum's status to available, and he will start for Boston in his 63rd game of the season.
Tatum has been viral for the Celtics and has been proven to be the best player on the team. He is posting MVP-like numbers this season. In the season, Tatum is averaging 27.3 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three in 36.6 minutes of action.
The last time Tatum was on the court, he played 37 minutes against the Miami Heat. He shot poorly from the field in that contest but still recorded 28 points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal in the win.
The Celtics enter this matchup as a heavy favorite with an a-10.5 spread. The Nets have not been great this season, tallying a 22-44 record, and are among the bottom in point differential at -6.3.
Boston will look to start a new win streak beginning on Saturday.
The Nets are 3-8 in division play. Brooklyn is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, led by Day'Ron Sharpe, averaging 2.9.
The Celtics are 11-2 in division matchups. Boston is 6-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Nets score 105.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 108.3 the Celtics give up. The Celtics average 17.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Nets give up.
The Celtics are 7-3 in their last 10 games, while the Nets are 1-9.
