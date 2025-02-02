Is Joel Embiid Playing vs Celtics? 76ers Reveal Full Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers today as they look to keep things going strong. Boston is coming off a big win over the New Orleans Pelicans where star Jayson Tatum hit a game-winning shot.
Heading into this game with the 76ers, Phialdelphia will be without a few key players. Star forward Paul George has been ruled out for the game and star center Joel Embiid has been as well.
Not having Embiid or George will massively impact how the 76ers can play the Celtics. Philadelphia took down Boston on Christmas Day when they were healthy but it could be a real struggle without their stars in this game.
The Celtics will look to take advantage of this fact and put another win up in the standings. Boston has been fairly inconsistent over the past few weeks so any sort of stability on the floor will help them.
Boston is dealing with a potential injury of their own as guard Payton Pritchard has been listed as questionable for the game. The Celtics rely heavily on Pritchard and others would need to step up in his absence.
Tatum will look to keep his strong play alive after the game-winning shot against New Orleans. The Celtics star spoke about the shot after the fact, pointing out the big mistake that the Pelicans made.
“I was looking at their coach. I was looking at Javonte,”Tatum said. “I was trying to see if he was going to tell them to hit, get the ball out of my hand. I thought he did. He hesitated. He stayed with Jrue. I turned my back, spin move, and I got to my spot.”
Co-star Jaylen Brown weighed in on the shot, praising his teammate for getting the job done.
“Tough shot,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. “That’s what we need. It’s about time. We’ve got to come out and be aggressive. And big-time players make big-time plays, so that was big-time by JT.”
All in all, the Celtics can't overlook the 76ers even without their two stars. Boston needs to find more consistency on the floor and they have a good opportunity in front of them.
