Celtics Legend Makes Plea For Boston to Add Former First-Round Pick to Roster
The Boston Celtics have a lot of really good players on the roster. Despite that, they finished the month of January with a 10-6 record.
They are still second in the Eastern Conference standings but only have a one-game lead over the Knicks for that spot. They are looking to increase that lead, not have it keep decreasing.
With their current cap situation, the Celtics likely aren't going to make a big trade at the trade deadline. If they are going to improve their roster, they will have to do it on the fringes.
Boston will likely be looking at cheap options if that's something they want to do before the deadline passes in a few days. Being in the second apron has diminished their ability to make big trades.
One former Celtics player thinks that Boston should go after someone who wouldn't need to be traded for. Cedric Maxwell is hoping that they bring back Lonnie Walker IV to the roster.
Maxwell really likes what Walker can bring to the floor. Specifically, he likes that Walker IV is able to put the ball in the basket.
“You never fall in love with the product, you always look to make it better. Give me another guy who is a scorer, who is a bucket getter, Lonnie Walker is a bucket getter,” he said in his Cedric Maxwell Podcast.
Walker IV is a former Celtic. He was on the preseason roster and was one of the final cuts before the regular season began. He's currently playing overseas.
Boston wouldn't need to send anyone out in a trade in order to acquire Walker IV, which is part of why Maxwell likes him so much. He is also someone who can just come in and score when called upon.
Walker IV wouldn't play very much, as he would just be on the fringes of the rotation if the Celtics did decide to sign him back to the roster.
While playing Lithuania, Walker IV is averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this season.
