Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing vs Clippers? Final Celtics Injury Report Revealed
The Boston Celtics continue their West Coast road trip on Wednesday, as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Celtics will look for their 31st win of the season and finally get a winning streak going; however, they will be without their top big man, Kristaps Porzingis, for this matchup.
Porzingis, who was listed as questionable due to an illness, has been ruled out for tonight's contest against the Clippers.
Porzingis played on Monday in the Celtics' last game against the Golden State Warriors. In that contest, he was solid, recording 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 22 minutes and a +22 on the court.
In the season, Porzingis has been limited, having played in only 19 out of a possible 43 games prior to Wednesday's match.
In those games, he is averaging 18.7 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three in 28.1 minutes of action.
Porzingis was vital in the Celtics' championship run last season. Although he didn't play in most of the playoff run, he was huge during the regular season when he did play.
Injuries have always been a concern for Porzingis, and unfortunately, that has not changed as we hit the halfway mark of these society sedans in Boston.
Nonetheless, when he is on the court, the Celtics most likely come out on top.
Boston will look to start a winning streak; however, it won't be easy, as the Clippers have been solid this season. They have a 24-18 record and have won 15 of their 22 games at home.
The Clippers are 15-6 on their home court. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.1 rebounds. Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 12.7 boards.
The Celtics are 15-5 in road games. Boston is sixth in the NBA, allowing only 108.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1 percent shooting.
Boston has been quite mediocre in its last 10 games. They've recorded a 6-4 record, averaging 111.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals, and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points.
