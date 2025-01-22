Multiple Celtics All-Stars Could Miss Clippers Clash
The Boston Celtics have continued to struggle in 2025. They have alternated wins and losses for each of the last nine games.
It doesn't look like there's much continuity with how Boston is playing right now. They have had some issues with the starting lineup staying healthy this season.
That lack of health has led to a lack of chemistry with the starting unit. A lot of it has boiled down to Kristaps Porzingis missing a ton of games due to various injuries.
Now that Porzingis is back, they were hoping to finally have some continuity. Unfortunately, they haven't played all that well together in the month of January.
The Celtics brought back most of the same pieces from the championship team a year ago. They knew what the risks were involved with doing so.
A lot of the key places that Boston has are older and injury-prone. That includes two players who are in trouble of missing their upcoming matchup with the Clippers.
Both Jrue Holiday and Al Horford are questionable for this game against the Clippers. Both guys are on the older side.
Boston understands that Horford needs to be protected until the playoffs. He is 38 years old, and he needs to make sure he can make it to the playoffs without getting truly hurt.
Boston is still one of the most talented teams in the NBA. Even with the injuries that they have endured, they are still second in the Eastern Conference standings.
Still, Boston has just a two-game lead over the Knicks for that spot. Their sporadic play has led other teams to thinking that they can catch the Celtics for that spot.
If Holiday can't go, Payton Pritchard will jump into the starting lineup. That could be a preview of what the future of the Boston backcourt looks like with Pritchard and Derrick White out there.
Horford isn't a starter, but he's still a key player who the Celtics count on for some big plays. He's still a good player, even at his advanced age.
So far this season, Holiday is averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Horford is averaging 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this year.
