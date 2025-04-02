Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing vs. Heat? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Status
The Boston Celtics are playing some of their best basketball right now. As the playoffs approach, they are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
They just finished going 6-0 on a road trip and have won 14 of their last 15 games. They are locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings, so they don't have a lot to play for.
What they are playing for is getting the chemistry right for their guys in the starting lineup. They have had so many people in and out of the lineup that they haven't been able to play a ton together this season.
The main culprit of being out of the lineup has been Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has been injured a lot in his two seasons with the Celtics.
Boston went until the NBA Finals last year before he played in the playoffs. He has been hurt and sick as well, so he just hasn't been 100 percent almost all season.
The Celtics take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. He has found himself on the injury report yet again.
Porzingis is listed as questionable due to reconditioning after an illness. He will not play in this game.
He is still feeling the effects of that strange illness that cost him a handful of games. That hasn't fully gotten out of his system yet, but he is trying to play through it.
The Celtics will need Porzingis this season if they want to win the title again. The East is much better than it was a year ago, so they are going to need all of their guys healthy.
Miami is a team that shouldn't give the Celtics too much trouble if Boston has a lot of their key guys playing, but several guys are questionable.
Boston would much rather sit their guys at the end of the season to get them healthy than risk more injuries occurring.
So far this season, Porzingis is averaging 19.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He is shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from behind the 3-point arc.
