Colin Cowherd Says Celtics, Jayson Tatum Can Help Save NBA
The Boston Celtics are one of the most famous franchises in all of sports. With the history that they have, Boston is one of the franchises that gets the most attention in the NBA.
Not only do the Celtics have a ton of fans across the country, but they have fans all across the globe. They truly are one of the few global franchises in the world of sports.
When Boston is good, it's great for the NBA. Winning the championship last season over the Dallas Mavericks was exactly what the league was hoping was going to happen.
According to one FS1 pundit, the Celtics can help save the NBA. Specifically, he singles out Jayson Tatum as one of the saviors.
Colin Cowherd claims that Tatum and the Celtics can help save the league.
"You know where load management isn't a problem? Boston. Yeah. That's because, in an NBA locker room, the culture is set by the best player. It's a game of Follow the Leader...forget load management. I want lead management, and Jayson Tatum, he's that guy."
Tatum does a great job of trying to play in every game that he can. He has talked multiple times about how he wants to play every road game he can so that the fans who bought tickets to see him are able to do that.
The NBA does have an issue with their star players sitting out too many games. Cowherd believes that Tatum is the opposite of that and can help bring the NBA into the good graces of casual fans.
Tatum knows that it's good for him and his team if he's out there as much as possible. He has made it his business to make sure that he can be available for as many games as he can.
This doesn't mean that he doesn't miss games. Of course, he does. But he only misses games when he is legitimately hurt.
So far this season, Tatum is averaging 27.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
