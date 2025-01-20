Is Steph Curry Playing vs Celtics? Warriors Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Golden State Warriors that will kick off their four-game West road trip.
The Celtics will start in the Bay Area, where they will take on the Warriors for the second and final time this season.
Boston will look to get revenge on the Warriors as they dropped a meeting in early November against Golden State, 118-112.
The Warriors have been a premier team for the past decade due to the stardom of their superstar, Stephen Curry, a future Hall of Famer.
Curry has done it all in his career, but he may not be on the court for Monday's game.
The 36-year-old is listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain.
Curry was listed as questionable and is expected to play in this game.
Curry appeared on the Warriors' injury report for Monday after he exited with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 122-114 win over the Warriors due to an ankle issue.
Curry finished Saturday's game with 26 points, 10-for-22 from the field, six assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes of action.
After checking out of the game, he was seen limping his way to the locker room shortly thereafter.
Curry has been solid this season and healthy for most of it. In 33 games played out of a possible 41 before Monday's match, he is averaging 23.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three in 31.8 minutes of action.
While Curry will be on the court tonight, the Warriors will be without four key players: Brandin Podziemski, Kyle Anderson, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga.
The Celtics are in a bit of a rut. They've lost four of their last seven games. They will look to avoid a second consecutive loss.
The Warriors have gone 11-10 in home games. Golden State ranks eighth in the league, allowing only 110.8 points per game while holding opponents to 45.6 percent shooting.
The Celtics have a better record away from the TD Garden: 14-5. They are ranked fifth in NBA scoring with 117.5 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field.
Boston has a 6-4 record in its last 10 games and has shot 45 percent from the field in that span.
