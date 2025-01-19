Derrick White Reveals How Celtics Need to Make Adjustments to Combat Opposing Teams
The Boston Celtics have had some struggles in recent games. They have alternated wins and losses in each of their last six games.
It's one of the few times this season that Boston has had to deal with some adversity. They didn't have the best December, and that has transferred over into the new year.
Scoring points has been the biggest problem for the Celtics. In their three most recent losses, they have failed to score 100 points.
Boston has had some issues making adjustments when the starting lineup is out there. Specifically, Derrick White has performed poorly.
Read more: Celtics Trade Idea Sees Boston Take Chance on Former First-Round Pick
The Celtics guard has put up some stinker performances. In their most recent loss to the Celtics, White had just six points on 2-9 shooting.
Following that loss, White was asked about how the Celtics can fix the issues that are plaguing them. He thinks is more of a staying-on-the-court issue than anything else.
“I think just the more minutes we play together, the more comfortable we’ll be,” said Derrick White. “I mean, teams had a whole summer trying to figure out how to stop what we were doing. So, obviously, they made adjustments, and it’s on us to make adjustments back. So, it just comes with time, it comes with minutes. And I’m excited about that.”
More Celtics news: Celtics Predicted to Swing Trade For $10M Star Big Man
To White's point, the starting lineup hasn't played a ton of minutes together this season. Kristaps Porzingis has missed a lot of games this year with various injuries.
Because of that, the starting lineup has not had a lot of time to develop chemistry on the court this season. This is the same starting lineup they had last year, so that shouldn't be as big of a factor.
Boston is still second in the Eastern Conference standings, but they are hoping to sneak past Cleveland for the top spot. They are 5.5 games behind the Cavs for the number-one seed in the East.
In order for Boston to get there, their starting lineup is going to need to play a lot better. That includes White.
So far this season, White is averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Reclaim Prestigious Spot in NBA History
Wild Trade Proposal Has Celtics Land $114M All-Star Guard
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.