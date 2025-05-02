Isaiah Thomas Calls Out Celtics Documentary for Not Including Him
The Boston Celtics are in the midst of their playoff run. While that is the case, the Celtics are also releasing a series of episodes in their newest documentary, "Celtics City," on the streaming service MAX.
The documentary is a nine-part documentary that chronicles the Celtics' history from their founding to their 2024 championship. It features many of the team's great players, including Larry Bird, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce, as well as current players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
However, one player who it doesn't feature that is upset over the fact is former Celtics All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas.
A fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed his displeasure with the documentary not featuring Thomas. The former Celtic was not shy about telling his fans how he really felt being left out.
"There’s a doc? And our part ain’t in it? lol who produced that smh. Those were crucial years to what’s going on now. Whoever did that is crazy," wrote Thomas.
Thomas played some of the best basketball of his career in Beantown.
Thomas spent just over two seasons with the Celtics, where he delivered the best stretch of his NBA career. During his time in Boston, he averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc over 179 appearances, logging 32.2 minutes a night.
The 36-year-old earned back-to-back All-Star selections and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2016-17, a season in which he also finished in the top five in MVP voting. Thomas helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals that year, where they ultimately fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.
A fan favorite in Boston, Thomas was traded in the summer of 2017 in a deal that sent him, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and an unprotected 2018 first-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving.
Following the trade, Thomas was never quite the same player, largely due to a lingering hip injury that nearly derailed the deal altogether. Though he continued to suit up the following season, he couldn’t recapture his All-NBA form.
Despite his individual success in Boston, the team never reached the NBA Finals during his tenure. In a city that measures greatness by championships, Thomas’ run remains a memorable, yet unfinished, chapter in the Celtics’ long and title-rich history.
