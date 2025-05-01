Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Talks Potential Knicks, Pistons Matchup
The Boston Celtics are now waiting for their next opponent, which will be either the New York Knicks or the Detroit Pistons.
The No. 3 seed Celtics will either host the No. 3 seed Knicks or the No. 6 seed Pistons. As things stand, the Knicks hold a 3-2 series lead over the Pistons. They have a chance to close things out on Thursday when they hit the road to take on the Pistons.
In the meantime, the Celtics are patiently waiting for their opponent. Whoever they face, Boston will be the favorite. While that is the case, it doesn't mean it will be a walk in the park. Both teams will present some challenges that Boston will need to overcome.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke to reporters about the potential next matchup and bluntly discussed the issues his team would need to work on.
“The margins. We’ve got to be able to rebound. We’ve got to be able to defend without fouling. We’ve got to take care of the basketball," said Mazzulla.
The Celtics should be able to handle one of those teams, but it won't be easy.
The Knicks and Pistons might not have the same defensive reputation as the Magic, but they bring a different challenge—both are more physical, possess a bit more star power, and have stronger perimeter shooting.
Although Boston cruised through the regular season and secured the No. 2 seed in the East, their first-round matchup with Orlando turned into a gritty fight, showing that seeding doesn't guarantee comfort in the playoffs. Either Detroit or New York would represent a step up in intensity and talent.
Boston had the upper hand during the regular season, sweeping the Knicks and largely controlling those games. Still, a best-of-seven series is a different animal, and the margin for error shrinks dramatically.
Against Detroit, the Celtics took three of four meetings, dropping only the first game of the season series.
As the postseason rolls on, Boston—widely seen as one of the league’s most complete teams—will continue to have a target on its back, especially with championship expectations looming in June.
More Celtics: Celtics $6.1 Billion Sale Expected to Be Finalized Despite Major Challenges
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Has Bizarre Response to Title Repeat Chance
Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Point to Major Postseason Advantage
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Scored More Points Than Entire Magic Team
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.