Jalen Brunson Injury Status for Celtics vs Knicks
The New York Knicks have had a curious season.
While boasting one of the most talented starting fives in the league (New York traded a boatload of assets for All-Defensive small forward Mikal Bridges over the summer and subsequently acquired All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns right before training camp), Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has been leaning heavily on that group at the expense of developing his bench.
Consequently, the team has won plenty of games, but it has also worn out its players.
To wit, two-time All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson recently returned from a monthlong absence due to an ankle injury. After missing 15 consecutive games, Brunson did finally suit up for New York’s 112-98 victory over the deeply joyless Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
He scored 15 points and dished out six assists in the victory. Swingman OG Anunoby, who has been on an absolute tear of late, led the Knicks with 32 points.
Now, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv, Brunson has been downgraded to probable to play against the team New York is looking up at in the Eastern Conference standings on Tuesday, the 58-20 Boston Celtics. At 50-28 with just four games remaining in their schedule, the Knicks have no hope of catching Boston and are just trying to avoid losing the East's No. 3 seed to the 47-31 Indiana Pacers, winners of four straight.
While Boston could be missing all five of its starters — All-Stars Jaylen Brown (questionable with a right knee posterior impingement) and Jayson Tatum (questionable with a sprained left ankle), All-Defensive guards Jrue Holiday (probable with a right shoulder impingement) and Derrick White (probable with a right big toe sprain) and former All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID-19 illness), the Knicks will likely have both their top two point guards.
In addition to Brunson, his backup Miles McBride is considered probable to play through a left groin contusion/strain.
Brunson certainly seems likely to play if his body will let him.
The 6-foot-1 former Villanova champ is highly incentivized to suit up for at least three of New York’s final 2024-25 regular season games, as he has appeared in just 62 contests thus far this year, and needs to play in 65 to qualify for All-NBA honors this season.
