James Harden Injury Status for Celtics vs Clippers
The Boston Celtics are trying to play some better basketball. 2025 has not been kind to them so far, despite the fact that they are still second in the Eastern Conference.
Boston has alternated wins and losses in each of the last nine games. That's not a great way for them to keep that spot. They are just two games ahead of the Knicks for that spot.
The Celtics are in the middle of a four-game road trip. They blew out the depleted Warriors recently, taking them down 125-85.
Now, Boston has to play in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The Clippers are a team that is firmly in the playoff conversation, sitting at fifth in the Western Conference standings.
Boston will have both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing in this game. They are their two best players.
The Clippers might not have some of their best players for this game, including James Harden. Harden is listed questionable with right groin soreness.
The Clippers have quite a few players who could miss this game due to soreness. If they do, the Celtics absolutely have to win this game. They have to take advantage when other teams are injured.
Winning this game would give them some confidence because they would officially start a winning streak. They would also be 2-0 on the road trip thus far.
The Celtics have had their own issues with injuries to the starting lineup. Kristaps Porzingis has missed a ton of time this year due to various injuries.
What the Clippers have been able to do this season has been very impressive. After losing Paul George in free agency and having Kawhi Leonard play just five games would have sunk most teams.
Instead, Los Angeles is fifth in the West. It looks like it's sustainable as long as James Harden is able to stay healthy, too.
Boston is trying as hard as they can to repeat as champions. Beating teams when they don't have their best players is what champions do.
It's unlikely that the Celtics will be able to catch the Cavs for the top spot in the East. They just want to stay second.
