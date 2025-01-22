Kawhi Leonard Injury Status for Celtics vs Clippers
The Boston Celtics will look to to capture their 31st win of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday when they get set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers for their first and only meeting to the new state of the art arena, the Intuit Dome.
The Celtics will look to win their first of two games in Los Angeles as they will play their bitter and most hated rival, the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
However, the focus on Wednesday is the Clippers, and they will face them without L.A.’s best player, star forward Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game due to knee management.
Leonard will miss a second straight game Wednesday due to right knee injury management.
This game against the Celtics is the first game of a back-to-back for the Clippers, so he could return for the second game Thursday against the Wizards.
The star forward has played in only five games for the Clippers thus far this season, averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 21.8 minutes on the floor.
Leonard isn’t the only one who is ruled out against the Celtics as L.A. will also be without their starting cneter Ivica Zubac.
The last time Leonard was on the court, he was spectacular against their cross-town rivals, the Lakers. In that contest, he recorded 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field, four asists, one rebound and one steal in 24 minutes of action.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue has yet to play his star player more than 25 minutes as he is easing Leonard back into complete playing shape.
Nonetheless, the Celtics will have their hands full as the Clippers are a solid team with a 24-18 record and have won 15 of their 21 games at home.
As for the Celtics, they are better on the road than in front of their home crowd as they sit with a 15-5 record on the road.
Boston is sixth in the NBA allowing only 108.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1 percent shooting.
Boston sits with a 6-4 record in their last 10 games while averaging 111.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points.
