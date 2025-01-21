LeBron James-Partnered Ownership Group Won't Bid for Celtics Purchase: Report
The Boston Celtics currently sit at the No. 2 seed in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.
They are 30-13 coming off a 40-point win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday. It was just another day at the office for Jayson Tatum dropping 22 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.
The Celtics are also dealing with a major off-the-court move as the franchise looks to sell to the highest bidder.
Boston is reported to surpass the $6 billion mark after the NBA vets all potential bidders.
One of those expected bidders was rumored to be linked to NBA All-Time leading scorer and future Hall of Famer LeBron James.
More news: Steve Kerr Postgame Fail Goes Viral After Celtics Blowout
Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported that Fenway Sports Group, owned by John Henry and has a major investor in the four-time NBA champion James, is not going to be among interested bidders.
Fenway Sports Group was reportedly, "expected to make a bid" from NBC Sports earlier this week, but that appears to no longer be the case.
The reasoning was obvious given the ownership group already has a stake in the Boston Red Sox, and for James, it has been known for a long time that he is interested in becoming an owner of a basketball team in the future.
James may not be a partner in a group owning the Celtics, but he now finds himself in the midst of another potential basketball ownership triumph.
Lifelong friend and current business partner to James, Maverick Carter has reportedly been seeking to raise money for an international basketball league, per USA Today Sports.
Although James and his agent Rich Paul are not involved in this proposed league, it is worth considering what his next step would be after his illustrious NBA career.
Whoever is the lucky winner of the 18-time title-winning Celtics would get a majority interest this year, and then acquire the rest of the team in 2028.
This move is reportedly so Celtics' current majority owner and governor Wyc Grousbeck can still be team governor until 2028.
More Celtics:
3 Bold Celtics Player Trades to Shake Up Boston
Hawks Troll Celtics' Jayson Tatum Following Massive Win Over Boston
Steph Curry Comments on Celtics Post-Championship Struggles
For the latest Boston Celtics news and notes, stay glued to Celtics On SI.