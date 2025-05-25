Former Celtics Champion Shades Cooper Flagg Before NBA Draft
A former Boston Celtics fan favorite issued a damming verdict on the projected No.1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg.
Guard Tony Allen was one of the hardest-working players in basketball when he played, flying all over the court and collecting several rebounds.
He was also one of the best on-ball and off-ball defenders in the league, regularly guarding the opposing team's best player, which led to him playing an important role on the Boston Celtics' 2008 NBA championship victory.
After his time with Boston, Allen had a notable stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he again gained the reputation of being one of the more admired players by the fans.
Allen was always a figure who would speak his mind, and these days, he is no different. He appeared on a recent podcast where he was asked about his take on Flagg and his status as the de facto No.1 pick.
"I don't think Cooper Flagg going to turn your franchise around like that," Allen said during a recent podcast from GrindCityMedia.
"I'm serious. I ain't seein' KD. I'm just not seeing all that. I'm seeing (former Utah Jazz forward) Andrei Kirilenko. That's who I'm seeing bro."
Allen's opinion on Flagg goes against what much of the mainstream NBA media and draft experts believe.
The NBA braintrust views Flagg as a franchise-changer who can establish a special basketball culture within an organization, given his team-oriented play style, while also being incredibly versatile on the basketball court, pairing with any basketball archetypes.
Flagg can do just about everything on a court at a high level and has the size and athleticism to succeed in the modern NBA.
The Celtics have been loosely linked to Flagg throughout the draft process as the organization is rumored to have considered trading up to the top of the draft, using several draft assets and likely sending Jaylen Brown to the Dallas Mavericks.
The odds of Boston actually making the move happen seem unlikely, which should delight Allen, as he won't have to see one of his former NBA homes make what he would perceive as a mistake.
