Celtics Star Listed Toward Top of Best Selling NBA Jersey For 2024-25 Season
The Boston Celtics are the reigning NBA champions, and they will be looking to do more damage in the postseason this year. Boston's roster is built behind two star players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Due to this, the Celtics are one of the more popular teams in the NBA, which means that people are going to follow them. It also means a massive profit for the organization in a multitude of ways, including jersey sales.
With the regular season now over, the NBA has released the list of best-selling jerseys throughout the season. The Celtics had both stars make the list, with Tatum coming in toward the top of it all.
Tatum is ranked No. 4 around the NBA, sitting behind Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and LeBron James of the Lakers.
While Tatum is toward the top of the list, Brown rounds it out. The veteran forward has been ranked in the No. 15 spot for the season.
The Celtics have one of the biggest fan bases in the entire league, also helping the jersey sales case. Boston is one of the more historic teams in sports history, so having these star players plays a crucial role in everything.
Both Tatum and Brown are equally important to the overall success of the Celtics. They give Boston a legitimate star duo, who are as tough as any around the entire NBA.
Despite the Celtics not having the best record in the NBA this season, or even in the Eastern Conference, they remain a favorite to repeat as champions. This team is loaded from top to bottom and will be a massive problem for any opponent to deal with.
Boston relies on strong depth acorss the roster, with the two stars elading the charge. This Celtics team has a strong belief in itself, stemming from the play of their star duo.
