Jaylen Brown Clears the Air About Celtics Getting Home-Court in Postseason
The Boston Celtics are in a great position as we sit a little over a month away from the start of the playoffs.
If all goes well from here on out, the Celtics should remain the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The two-seed position is not the most ideal for the Celtics, but that is not at the forefront of their minds, at least not for Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown.
After Sunday's win over the Nuggets, Brown was asked if seeding matters to Boston, and he was as blunt as he could be. Brown said that, at the end of the day, it does not matter.
“We definitely want to go into the playoffs with home court advantage, but at the end of the day, you got to play basketball. How the cards fall is how the cards fall. So you got to be ready to go. Even if we do have home court advantage, teams is looking to take us out — so not extremely focused on it.”
The Celtics' title run last year was the best-case scenario. They had home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, as they started Game 1 in front of their home fans, and were guaranteed Game 7 at the TD Garden.
That will likely be the case in the Celtics' first two rounds but not for the Eastern Conference finals, that is if they face the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers are the No. 1 seed in the East and will likely remain there until the rest of the season. All signs point for these two teams on a course to meet in the Eastern Conference Finals for the right to represent the conference in the NBA finals.
Brown's play will be vital for the Celtics to make another title run, and he is doing just that this season. In the season, Brown is averaging 23.2 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three in 35.1 minutes of action.
At home or on the road, the Celtics are confident that they can get the job done and have the personnel and experience to bring another title to Boston.
