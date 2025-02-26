Jaylen Brown Injury Status Celtics vs Pistons
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Detroit Pistons for their 59th game of the 2024-25 season. The Celtics will look for their 43rd win in the process and their 25th on the road in this second leg of a back-to-back.
The Celtics are coming off a great win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, and they'll look for their seventh win in a row.
While that is the case, the Celtics could be without their star guard, Jaylen Brown. Brown lands on the injury report prior to the game and is listed as questionable.
Brown is on the injury report due to a left thigh contusion.
Brown was limited during the second half of Tuesday's win over the Raptors after picking up his thigh injury.
With Wednesday being the second leg of a back-to-back set, the Celtics could play it safe and hold him out. If that's the case, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser (back) would be candidates for more run, and possibly Baylor Scheierman and JD Davison.
The 28-year-old was solid in Tuesday's contest as he recorded 24 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 33 minutes of action.
In the season, Brown has been playing like an All-NBA talent, averaging 22.9 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three in 35.1 minutes of action and 49 games.
If Brown were to be ruled out for tonight's contents, he would miss his 10th game of the season.
Wednesday will be the final regular season matchup against the Pistons, and they will look for the season sweep. The Celtics have won the previous three matchups against Detroit by an average of 13 points.
However, things could be different in this one, as the Pistons have recently been red-hot, winning seven games in a row. However, this will be Detroit's toughest matchup as they will go up against arguably the best team in the league.
Boston comes into this match as the favorite with a -3.5 spread. The Celtics have won 11 of their last 13 games and have only lost three games in the last calendar month.
This will be Boston's last road game until mid-March. They will play seven consecutive home games after this one.
