Jaylen Brown's 5 Favorite Players of All Time Includes 2 Lakers, 0 Celtics
The Boston Celtics are expected to be almost unrecognizable this upcoming season amid the many changes made this offseason.
Jaylen Brown is someone that Celtics fans have always been able to count on appears to be ready for a major leap this season. With superstar Jayson Tatum unfortunately missing most of, if not all of, the 2025-26 season, Brown is going to be taking on a majority of the scoring responsibilities.
In a recent live stream with Plaque Boy Max, Brown listed his top five favorite basketball players, and two players from the rival Los Angeles Lakers are among his selections.
"I'm gonna go Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Allen Iverson, and Tracy McGrady. Shout out to Mac, that's the big homie," said Brown.
Kobe, despite the rivalry, is an undeniable choice given his legendary contributions to the game of basketball. Five NBA titles, a pair of Finals MVPs, and scoring the fourth-most points of all time should definitely warrant being the first player that came to mind.
James, the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, shouldn't be past the No. 5 spot on any list of all-time greats (let alone past the No. 2 spot), but in terms of Brown's favorites, the current Lakers superstar checks out.
LeBron has four championships, four MVPs, and four Finals MVP awards, along with 21 All-Star selections. His resume speaks for itself, but at 40 years old and entering his 23rd NBA season, he is still adding to his legacy.
Curry, another current competitor to Brown, is an incredible selection given how he has changed the game of basketball with his otherworldly 3-point shooting. With four rings and a pair of MVPs, the 37-year-old Curry is 883 3-pointers ahead of second place on the list and has no signs of slowing down.
Iverson is perhaps one of the greatest NBA players to never win a championship. The Hall of Fame guard has an MVP award, four scoring titles, and 11 All-Star selections to his name.
Lastly, McGrady is on this list likely for his dominant peak, but it was short-lived due to injuries. His Hall of Fame NBA career easily could have been longer and/or had more production if not for his availability, but McGrady left the game of basketball with seven All-Star selections, two scoring titles, and a Most Improved Player award.
