Jayson Tatum Injury Has Surprising Silver Lining For Celtics
The Boston Celtics' season ended once Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles. That ended any hope of Boston coming back from being down 3-1 in the series.
Now, Boston is in the offseason with a lot of changes looming for the franchise. They don't have any hopes of winning the title next year without their best player.
This injury has the potential to lead to a complete rebuild for the Celtics, but that doesn't look likely. This summer will likely lead to them shedding salary to avoid the huge luxury tax bill that they are facing.
Read more: Celtics Could Part With Star Guard to Land Defensive Antagonizer
Despite the doom and gloom surrounding the injury, there is a silver lining to Tatum getting hurt. That silver lining is that the Celtics no longer have expectations next year when they have a whole new roster.
Fans won't get frustrated with Joe Mazzulla playing new guys and trying new combinations of lineups. They understand what next season is going to be before heading into it.
Of course, the Celtics are one of the teams in the NBA that always have expectations; the fans always expect the team to be in contention for a title.
It might be a welcome change for some Celtics fans next season to not have any expectations to win next year. They can relax and learn just how good Jaylen Brown is on his own.
If Brown shows that he can be a true number one option, then that will make the Celtics even better when Tatum is fully healthy in 2026-27. That will give them to bona fide scoring options.
More Celtics news: Celtics Predicted to Trade Jrue Holiday to Los Angeles
Boston might end up trying to trade both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason to shed their massive contracts. That is the ideal scenario for them heading into next season.
Brad Stevens has some tough decisions to make this summer as he tries to navigate the massive tax bill that the team is facing with a new owner footing all of the money.
Tatum should be able to make a full recovery after next season. Once he's back, the team can go back to having playoff aspirations.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Payton Pritchard Could Be Massively Impacted by Jayson Tatum Injury
Celtics Predicted to Lose Two Starters This Offseason
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.