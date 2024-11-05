Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reveals He Wanted to Be Drafted by Non-Lakers Squad
Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum has already established himself as one of the best players to don a Celtic jersey in a short amount of time.
Tatum has been a Celtic for less than a decade, but he has helped the organization reach the heights it has become accustomed to. The 26-year-old has spent his entire career in Boston, and the hope is that this will remain the case for the rest of his career.
Tatum is in his eighth year of his career, all with Boston, but there was a moment when he didn't think Boston would be a good fit for him.
The All-Star forward revealed on the Club 520 podcast that he wanted to play for the Phoenix Suns.
"I wanted to go to Phoenix," said Tatum. "Phoenix had the 4th pick, Earl Watson was the coach. I went out there, and I looked at houses. The weather was nice, and they had a young team. I was like, 'Man, I'm gonna go get to play.' And then I remember Coach K was like Boston wants to have you for a second workout, so you should go. And I said, 'Coach, like they just came off the Eastern Conference Finals, they have a veteran team like I'm probably not going to play,' and he was raving about Brad Stevens. I went to Boston three days before the draft, had the workout, and the rest is history."
Before the Celtics traded back the No. 1 overall pick to the No. 3 overall pick, Tatum thought he would be on his way to Phoneix.
Tatum also admitted that he wanted to be a Laker but said that the Lakers had zero interest in them having the No. 2 pick and being high on Lonzo Ball.
The 2017 NBA Draft class was loaded with talent, and the Celtics arguably got the best player in the draft. Tatum made a name for himself at Duke University, where he was named to the ACC All-Freshman team and Third-team All-ACC in his lone year as a Blue Devil.
After the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Markelle Fultz and the Lakers drafted Ball, the Celtics selected Tatum, drafting him with the No. 3 overall pick.
The trade between the 76ers and the Celtics changed many things, and it ultimately worked out for the Celtics.
Boston now has their franchise player and a title to go with it.
