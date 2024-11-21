Joe Biden Reveals Special Connection to Celtics During White House Celebration
The mighty Boston Celtics traveled to the White House on Thursday to commemorate their record-breaking 18th NBA championship, claimed during the 2023-24 season.
President Joe Biden revealed during prepared remarks that he has a unique connection to the club — his Secret Service call sign. Should he have revealed that fact publicly, given that he is probably the single-most powerful person in the world right now? Perhaps not.
“All of you may not know this, but my Secret Service name is Celtic. For real, because I’m Irish,” Biden said. “Everybody behind me is Irish in their heart. I feel a special pride in this trophy for this old Irish Celtic. To all you Celtics: congratulations.”
“You all know what the great Red Auerbach said,” Biden continued. Auerbach coached Boston to nine championships before transitioning to a front office role with the organization. In that capacity, he oversaw seven more title-winning teams. “He said the Celtics aren’t just a basketball team, they’re a way of life. They’re a way of life. Passion, loyalty, first-team [mentality], full of heart, guts, and faith. We see from you, the ownership group, the executives, the coaches, essentially coach Joe [Mazzulla]."
Mazzulla had been initially hired as an assistant on then-head coach Ime Udoka's staff heading into the 2021-22 season. Boston made its first NBA Finals appearances since 2008 that summer, falling in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Udoka was let go after indiscretions with a staffer, and Mazzulla was quickly promoted to replace him.
“Joe’s the youngest head coach to win a title since the Great Bill Russell," Biden observed.
Mazzulla was 36 this summer when he claimed his first title as a head coach with Boston. Russell was serving as a player-coach on the Celtics' title teams in 1968 and 1969, aged 33 and 34.
"I told him, I used to be the youngest. Now, I’m the oldest," Biden joked. The 81-year-old will exit office as the oldest man to ever serve as president. "I like being the youngest better.”
Biden next turned to recollecting Boston's charmed run to its latest championship, starting with the club's 64-18 regular season run. The Celtics proceeded to obliterate the opposition in the playoffs, going a dominant 16-3.
This absolutely loaded club — boasting All-NBA superstar power forward Jayson Tatum, All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown, All-Defensive guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, former All-Star centers Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, and currenty Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner Payton Pritchard — seems to have a good shot at winning a second straight title this season. Boston is currently 12-3 on the year.
“Together, you guys built one of the deepest teams of all time,” Biden said. “Incredible players, led by Jayson [Tatum] and Jaylen [Brown] and Derrick [White] and Jrue [Holiday], Big Al [Horford]. I know it wasn’t easy. … You put in the work. You clocked one of the greatest seasons ever. 64 wins — the best record in the league last year.
