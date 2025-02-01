Joe Mazzulla Offers Interesting Take About Celtics Play Despite Win Over Pelicans
The Boston Celtics survived another tough test from the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, grabbing the last-second victory. Star forward Jayson Tatum hit a game-winning shot to keep Boston from potentially losing another game that they shouldn't have.
In the end, the Celtics were just too much for the injury-riddled Pelicans to handle. But after the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla offered a strange quote about his team not playing "perfect" in this contest.
“We didn’t play perfect, but it’s one of those games where if you win you’re happy, and if you lose, you’re not,” Mazzulla said. “So you just have to take it all. We had some well-executed plays. I thought we executed down the stretch.”
Mazzulla has become known for his interesting quotes and this is just another. While it's not the weirdest he has ever made, it does seem like he was explaining this win in the easiest terms possible.
This is now the second time that the Celtics have just barely beaten the Pelicans this season. New Orleans seems to do well against Boston but all the injuries that they have suffered likely caught up with them.
Even in this game. star guard Dejounte Murray went down with an injury. It was later revealed that he will be out for the rest of the season due to an Achilles tendon tear.
This is tough news for the Pelicans but they still fought without one of their better players. The Celtics even praised Pelicans Trey Murphy III after the game, with Mazzulla giving him credit.
“I think what let him get going was the transition [threes] that we gave them up,” Mazzulla said. “I think he made three transition ones in a row, and that’s where he’s at his best, especially with the way they play. Two came off pretty good shots, one by JT and one by Sam, one came off a poor rim read and they were able to get out and we lost him."
Boston will now move forward and get ready for a showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers. After that game, they will head to Cleveland to take on the league-leading Cavaliers.
