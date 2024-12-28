Joel Embiid Takes Shot at Celtics Following Christmas Day Victory
Despite a furious late Boston Celtics rally, the Philadelphia 76ers ultimately upset the reigning champs at home, 118-114, in a marquee Christmas Day clash on Wednesday.
Seven-time All-Star Philadelphia center Joel Embiid chipped in 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field (4-of-5 from long range) and 7-of-7 shooting from the foul line, while also pulling down nine rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists.
All-Star 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 33 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the floor (3-of-9 from long range) and 6-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe, dished out a whopping 12 dimes, grabbed four rebounds, swiped three steals and blocked one shot.
Beyond Embiid and Maxey, a key free agent signing submitted a big night of his own. But it's not who you'd think. Forward Caleb Martin scored 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor (7-of-9 from deep), grabbed three rebounds, dished out two dimes, and swiped two steals.
After the game, the 2023 league MVP reflected on his new teammate's big night.
"He's playing against Boston; he hates them as much as I do," Embiid said of teammate Martin, who of course battled the Celtics in a pair of hotly contested Eastern Conference Finals as a member of the Miami Heat, with his teams going 1-1 in that tilt. More recently, Martin's Heat fell in five games to Boston during a first round playoff encounter last spring. He inked a four-year, $35.04 million deal with the 76ers as a free agent this summer.
Thus far this season, the 6-foot-5 Nevada product is averaging 9.4 points on .424/.368/.656 shooting splits, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals a night.
Embiid has naturally built up a longstanding grudge against Boston, who has emerged as the class of the conference. The five-time All-NBA Team center has never emerged out of the second round of the playoffs. His 76ers squads have directly clashed against the Jayson Tatum- and Jaylen Brown-led Celtics three times since the 2018 playoffs, and have won none of those series.
This year's 22-8 Celtics have generally looked like one of the East's best clubs once again, as its No. 2 overall seed a season after winning the title. At 11-17, Embiid's 76ers are currently on the outside of even the play-in bracket looking in, but they've gone 7-3 across their last 10 games as their three best players — Embiid, Maxey and Paul George — have managed to string a few more healthy games together.
