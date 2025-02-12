Jrue Holiday Injury Status For Celtics vs Spurs
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs at home in this non-conference matchup.
This will be the first and final time the Celtics will host the Spurs. Boston will look for their 39th win on the season and extend their winning streak to three games.
Overall, the Celtics have won four of their last five games and will look to head into the All-Star break on a mini-heater.
However, the Celtics will continue to be without their star point guard Jrue Holiday.
Holiday is ruled out due to a shoulder injury.
Holiday will miss a fourth straight game for the Celtics while dealing with a nerve issue in his right shoulder.
Al Horford could get another start with the veteran point guard still on the mend. Payton Pritchard will likely get increased minutes due to the 34-year-old being set to miss another game.
Holiday last played on Feb. 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he tallied only six points, six rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 26 minutes of action.
The former first-round pick has not had the best season thus far. His play has diminished a bit, as he is averaging 11.0 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three.
Holiday is in his second year in Boston after he was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and two future first-round picks prior to the 2023-24 season.
Prior to the start of the playoffs last season, Holiday agreed to a four-year, $135 million contract extension with the Celtics with $100 million guaranteed, which runs until the end of the 2027–28 season.
The 34-year-old is a great player when healthy, but that has not been the case for him yet.
The Celtics will look for their 17th home win of the season.
Boston is second in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 108.2 points while holding opponents to 45.0 percent shooting.
In their last 10 games, they are 7-3, averaging 115.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 5.9 steals, and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.
More Celtics: Jaylen Brown Injury Status For Celtics vs Spurs
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Seemingly Throws Shade at Luka Doncic Following Lakers Debut
Veteran Guard Could Interest Celtics on Buyout Market
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.