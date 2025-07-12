Inside The Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis Breaks Silence on Being Traded By Celtics

Nelson Espinal

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts prior to game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts prior to game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics traded away fan-favorite center Kristaps Porzingis over the NBA offseason for salary cap relief, and he spoke out in the aftermath of the deal.

Porzingis' deal was set to expire after the upcoming season and was worth more than $20 million.

Star Jayson Tatum got injured in the NBA playoffs, ending his season and ruling him out for the 2025-26 season as well.

His injury also ruled out the chance that the Celtics would keep its veteran core together, and Porzingis was one of the players who was on the chopping block.

More news: Celtics Notes: Steph Curry Talks Al Horford Signing, Jaylen Brown Trade Update, More

In the aftermath of the deal, Porzingis opened up about how his offseason and the trade unfolded.

“Our season (with the Celtics) didn’t end last year the way we wanted to,” Porzingis told Lauren Williams from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“But this is how it goes, you know. And obviously, we expected that there were going to be changes in my whole team…And also (I) jumped in the middle of the season, and it’s obviously tough, and just having this time off and being able to recharge a bit and get ready for a big summer, and then going into next year, it’s, honestly, it’s the perfect scenario, the perfect scenario.

"And I’m super, super excited about what’s coming.”

More news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Will Have to Make Major Change Following Achilles Injury, Says Kevin Durant

Many expected that the Celtics would need to attach a draft asset to get out of the Porzingis deal, but the Atlanta Hawks ended up offering two second-round picks and Georges Niang.

The deal was a salary dump, lowering the team's salary commitments while they regain flexibility to retool the roster.

The modern Collective Bargaining Agreement restricts how much teams can spend in consecutive seasons.

Considering his inability to stay on the court and the Celtics' ridiculously high salary sheet, Porzingis was a likely candidate to be dealt.

More news: Celtics Find Themselves in Uncharted Waters Ahead of Upcoming Season

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News