Celtics Notes: Steph Curry Talks Al Horford Signing, Jaylen Brown Trade Update, More

Gabe Smallson

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have had tons of uncertainty surrounding veteran center Al Horford and where/if he will play this upcoming season. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry addressed the rumor that the big man will be headed West and be a Warrior next season.

Additionally, there has been an update with Jaylen Brown and his future on the team as well. A key insider spoke on the Celtics' odds to part ways with the Finals MVP amid all the roster moves from this dramatic offseason.

Finally, Boston finds themselves in uncharted waters ahead of this upcoming season for a number of reasons. From the new ownership to the roster depth to the face of the franchise missing significant time with an Achilles injury, only time will tell how this upcoming season plays out.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Gabe Smallson
