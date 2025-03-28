Kristaps Porzingis Confirms Jayson Tatum Butts Heads With Celtics Medical Staff
The Boston Celtics are less than a few weeks away from the start of the playoffs. Soon enough, the Celtics will truly defend their title from last season and become the first repeat champions in the seven seasons.
The Celtics have all the tools to do just that, led by their superstar forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum is a true star in this league, and he knows what it means to be on the court every day.
Tatum loves the game, and he wants to play any chance he gets, even if he is laboring through injury. He has been blunt on that topic, and his star teammate, Kristaps Porzingis, echoed that in an interview with reporters.
Porzingis told reporters that Tatum at times 'butts heads' with the medical staff when the topic of resting or sitting for a game gets brought up.
“JT [Jayson Tatum] for sure is like an outlier. He wants to play every game and rarely misses anything. Even when the medical staff wants him to rest, he always pushes to play,” Porzingis shared to the media after the game.
A few weeks ago, Tatum even admitted to many back-and-forths with the medical staff.
“A lot of head-butting, for sure.... I’ve talked about the value that I’ve put into playing in road games. I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to come into arenas — I see a lot of Tatum jerseys. I understand it might be for their birthday, Christmas gift or whatever," said Tatum.
The 27-year-old star has been more available than not this season. In 66 games, he is averaging 27.1 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals while averaging 36.4 minutes of action.
As the playoffs approach, it is vital for Tatum and the Celtics to get the best possible version of him. Tatum is currently recovering from an ankle sprain he suffered earlier in the week.
It doesn't seem like a big deal, as he could play against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. A healthy Tatum is all that the Celtics and their fans care about. Without him, the Celtics' chances to repeat will undoubtedly dwindle.
