Kevin Durant Acknowledges Celtics’ Greatness After Blowout Victory
The Boston Celtics aspire to once again prove they are the best team in the NBA. They won the championship last year without even being fully healthy for most of the playoff run.
On Wednesday night, they proved just how dangerous they can be as a team. They blew out the Suns 132-102 in a game that wasn't close once the first half ended.
They tore into the Suns even though Jayson Tatum didn't play because of an ankle injury that he suffered against the Kings. Boston wasn't even fully healthy, and they still dismantled the Suns.
Kevin Durant got a front-row seat to that blowout. He was on the other side of the court and did the best he could to beat the Celtics, putting in 30 points.
That wasn't close to being enough to win the game. After the big loss, Durant could do nothing but acknowledge that the Celtics were the superior team.
"They had us scrambling. They had us chasing them all night. They got mismatches on Porzingis so if you switch, you have a small guy on him, you have to give him some type of attention. Boom. Swing, swing, drive, kick, three. You know what I'm saying? It was just great ball by them."
Durant was clearly impressed with what the Celtics were able to do to them. It was also clear how much better the Celtics are than the Suns right now.
It was clear that Durant just thought Boston is the bigger, better team.
"Sometimes, a team just beats your scheme. A team just shoots over you. A team can just be bigger than you and win the game, no matter how hard you play, how much chemistry you got, what streak you on. Sometimes, the team is just better than you."
Boston hasn't even shown how good they are when they are fully healthy. Porzingis was finally available to play, even if Tatum was not.
Tatum was listed as questionable for this game, so he won't be out for long. It's good that the Celtics will likely be fully healthy heading into the playoffs.
